As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Lowered Its Stake by $107.29 Million; Strs Ohio Position in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59M, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 580,653 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 146,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,479 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72M, down from 906,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 2.54 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $108.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 1,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,125 shares. Advent International Ma owns 652,855 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 136,073 shares. Freestone Limited Com owns 63,698 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 150 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 5.88 million shares or 3.93% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Inv holds 100,539 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc reported 24,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 55 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 290,075 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 26,321 shares. Prudential owns 44,930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.95 million for 79.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp accumulated 0.04% or 16,181 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hillsdale Investment Management owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 245,737 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1.07 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 170,711 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Opus Mgmt Inc owns 79,900 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Llc holds 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 18,574 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 30,723 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Waddell & Reed has 1.33M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,266 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 183,581 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $442.57M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).