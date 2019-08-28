As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Holding by $99.50 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Raised by Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 994,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.78M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 10.51M shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) by 770,560 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 666,140 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Comerica Natl Bank owns 11,132 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 125,614 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nomura Asset Com invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Frontier Inv Communication accumulated 0.14% or 32,319 shares. Duquesne Family Office holds 1.21% or 611,200 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 1.35% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Principal Financial Gp reported 21,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Innovations Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,870 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc has 2.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 55 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Com accumulated 134,353 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.14% or 672,917 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 5,392 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $134.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

