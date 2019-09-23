As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Advent International Raised Its Holding by $27.89 Million; Doliver Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $276.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 502,105 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Llc invested in 0.31% or 10,491 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 5,127 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mgmt Co has 1.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 382,328 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 1.75% or 179,018 shares. Plante Moran Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 1.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 18,444 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 277,795 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 9,420 shares in its portfolio. 100,943 were reported by Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. D L Carlson Inv Gru invested in 9,720 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 42,265 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 8,733 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company holds 0.01% or 983 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,526 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.