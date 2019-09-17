As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Advent International Has Boosted Its Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) as Stock Value Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 129,816 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 125,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 170,042 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 344,278 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,180 shares to 154,587 shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Insurance Etf (IAK) by 14,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,440 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.