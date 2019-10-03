As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Stake; Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 19,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 343,484 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 27,252 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MLN TO $554.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q Adj EPS 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank stated it has 60,900 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 27,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp invested in 682,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 17,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Limited Liability has 32,457 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 767,326 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 619,645 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 415 shares. Trellus Mngmt Company Ltd Liability owns 81,925 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 80,035 shares. Voya Management Llc has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Exchange reported 30,000 shares. 67,576 are held by Invesco Limited.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 12,493 shares to 31,639 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trecora Res Com (NYSE:TREC) by 49,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,597 shares, and cut its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 16,791 shares to 46,666 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

