As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dalton Investments Decreased Position; Price T Rowe Associates Has Lifted Position in Brunswick (BC) by $323,800 as Stock Value Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 810,330 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 6,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,033 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34M, up from 715,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 746,448 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 444,100 shares to 13.95 million shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 108.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 57,124 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $118.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 100,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,868 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

