As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $107.29 Million; Brant Point Investment Management Raised Its Realpage (RP) Position by $1.46 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 24,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 80,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 191,923 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59M, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 466,880 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, January 15.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) by 89,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin Provides Mid-2019 Update, Including Commercialization Plans for Vascepa® and Updates Full Year 2019 Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: VONG Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RealPage Releases AI Screening – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,530 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ubs Asset Americas holds 70,313 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 68 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 871,263 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 473,068 shares. First Personal Services invested in 238 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,328 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 135 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eqis Cap Mgmt has 21,344 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 13,323 shares. Pnc Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 8,399 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35M shares to 39.09 million shares, valued at $946.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.95M for 79.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and Bechtel Announce Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cheniere CEO: LNG is ‘a sustainable fuel choice for the future’ – Houston Business Journal” published on March 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Public Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston LNG CEO nearly doubles compensation in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.