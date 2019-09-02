As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.54 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Raised Ambarella (AMBA) Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 26,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 750,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 723,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 17.94% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 7.32M shares traded or 1183.57% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 125,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.00M, down from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.44M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.44M for 74.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $54.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 154,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

