As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, Shareholder 13D Management Trimmed Its Holding; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holder Clearline Capital LP Lifted Position

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.23M market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 902,557 shares traded or 58.93% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 120 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp accumulated 305,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 374,893 shares. Barnett has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 200 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5.07M shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 212 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 128,189 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 8,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 1.15% or 55,294 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 851,870 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 20.66 million shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares to 54,942 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,753 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,993 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 51,467 shares. Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 168,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 135,494 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 27,300 shares. New York-based Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Carroll Assocs Inc reported 2,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr accumulated 106,164 shares. Redmile Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 21,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 44,317 shares. Kingdon invested in 1.48% or 884,018 shares. Zweig has invested 0.12% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $225,372 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,120 was made by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. Arkowitz David bought 2,500 shares worth $27,627. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flexion up 14% premarket on Zilretta ramp – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Names Christina Willwerth Chief Strategy Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics nabs new patent in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares to 201,971 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,512 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.