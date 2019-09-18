As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, Capital Management Associates Has Lifted Stake by $476,000; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake by $305,890

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 88.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 209 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38,000, down from 1,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 462,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.00M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us State Bank De has 9,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 216,115 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff. Dakota Wealth accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ballentine Ltd Llc has 1,361 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 2,284 shares. The California-based Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 365,696 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,160 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 251,763 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,279 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,310 shares. 16,507 were reported by Advsr Asset. 14 are held by Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Llc. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 181,947 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 3,799 shares.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05 million for 50.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,368 shares to 36,063 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 72,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

