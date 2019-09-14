As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, Advent International Increased Position; 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Its Stake

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 1.96 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 764,989 shares. 38,420 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. Moreover, United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation reported 11,445 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.85% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division invested in 0.14% or 69,897 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 74,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 49,875 shares. Bainco Int Investors accumulated 63,710 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 40,441 shares. 85,744 were accumulated by Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Co. Westwood Holdings Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 53,892 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,450 shares to 12,579 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.