As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $8.54 Million; As Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Price Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Its Position by $927,648

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 309,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 23.89 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.24 million, down from 24.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 18.06 million shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Kinross announces end of regulatory investigation of West Africa operations; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 125,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.00M, down from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $73.65M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinross Gold Jumps on 2nd-Quarter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Billion Dollar Gold Belt Found in Southern Mali – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold tops Q2 estimates, buys Russian gold project for $283M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56M for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.