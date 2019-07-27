As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder 13D Management Lowered by $2.45 Million Its Position; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $451,612

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 11.44% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 2.69M shares traded or 61.33% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.17 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt. Cushing Asset LP reported 1.07 million shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,100 shares. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,774 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 48,400 are held by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Company. Prudential Fin accumulated 44,930 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 680,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Napier Park Glob Capital (Us) LP owns 5.95% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 15,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 14,000 shares. Hl Finance Services owns 9,168 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has 92,047 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 1.2% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 322,143 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.22% or 13,239 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares to 607,085 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 NYSE- And NASDAQ-Listed Stocks With Cannabis Exposure – Benzinga” published on November 16, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tenet Concludes Conifer Strategic Review Process and Plans to Complete a Tax-Free Spin-Off of the Business by the End of the Second Quarter of 2021 – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet and Aetna Sign Multi-Year Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.