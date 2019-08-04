As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased by $741,200 Its Stake; Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Girard Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.52M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 90.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,208 shares to 59,593 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,288 shares to 53,640 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,346 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX).