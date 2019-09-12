As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.68 Million; Agios Pharmaceut (AGIO) Shareholder Alps Advisors Trimmed Position by $586,824 as Share Price Declined

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceut (AGIO) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 11,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 122,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 134,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 242,981 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 11/04/2018 – Agios to Webcast Investor Day and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, May 4, 2018; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 24,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, down from 36,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 402,177 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 92,818 shares to 138,494 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 503,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com owns 9,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.51% or 6.35M shares in its portfolio. 35,352 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Manchester Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.54% or 239,462 shares. 110,045 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co. 170,000 are held by Loews Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 492,463 shares in its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aldebaran holds 2.05% or 43,420 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Company has 0.83% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Adams Natural Fund holds 1.06% or 90,500 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 90,345 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nwq Investment Management Lc invested in 427,465 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.19M for 79.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited has 631,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 167,470 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 206,144 shares. Barrett Asset Lc owns 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 1,500 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 57,875 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Daiwa Securities Group has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 371 shares. Sei Investments Comm has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 8,785 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 369,139 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Corp owns 8,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,666 shares. International Limited Ca has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 750 shares.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agios Announces the Randomized Phase 3 ClarIDHy Trial of TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib) Achieved its Primary Endpoint in Previously Treated IDH1 Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma Patients – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Up 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting AGIO Put And Call Options For November 15th – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Have Dropped 50%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.90 EPS, down 16.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. After $-1.87 actual EPS reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.60% negative EPS growth.