As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Raised by $6.80 Million Its Stake; Heritage Investors Management Has Lifted Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $1.11 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 1.19M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 26,400 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 4,600 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Victory holds 62,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 58,427 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Com. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 14,928 shares. Opportunities Cap Management Ltd holds 7,665 shares. 2,250 were reported by Ckw Fin Grp. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 310,512 shares. Private Advisor Gp Llc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 1.07 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 6.97M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 239,797 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,018 shares to 80,133 shares, valued at $30.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,228 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.