As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut Holding by $482,596; Northrock Partners Lifted Its Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.88 Million

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 1.01M shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 7,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 11,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 1.56M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 235 shares to 328 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

