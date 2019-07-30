As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Upped Stake

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 1.65M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG)

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 3,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,916 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 83,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.97 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 108.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,000 shares. Fairview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.03 million shares. Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 3,113 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,617 shares stake. Swiss Bank & Trust has 728,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 3,316 shares or 0% of the stock. National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 264,300 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg stated it has 5,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 7.92 million were accumulated by Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 12,784 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Street reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

