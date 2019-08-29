As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, 13D Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.45 Million; Harris Associates LP Has Increased Stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) as Share Value Declined

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 512,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 60.66 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.91 million, up from 60.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 994,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares to 166,167 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infrastructure Limited accumulated 1.04M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 400 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 926,786 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 616,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has 159 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 3,660 shares. Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 6.09 million shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Grp One Trading Lp invested in 43,768 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,759 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 4,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 85,934 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Exchange Cap Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 9,544 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 15,811 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $150.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 181,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

