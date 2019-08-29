As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Valueworks Has Decreased Stake by $646,000; Harvest Management Raised Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Position

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 83,124 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.02M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 92,488 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,316 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aldebaran Financial holds 2.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 41,970 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 99,410 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.18 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 42,077 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mathes stated it has 46,695 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 32,319 shares. Peoples Financial Services holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 100 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Aperio Limited Liability Com reported 98,922 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scott And Selber Inc accumulated 29,142 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 45,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq" on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "ASG Technologies Increases Offer to $11.50 per Share to Acquire Mitek – Business Wire" on December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,800 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,500 are held by Water Island Capital Ltd Company. Paradigm Capital Ny holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 757,200 shares. Gradient Invests Llc has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 16,030 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 42,649 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,491 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 26 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 243,952 shares. 616,225 were accumulated by Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 26,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 288,645 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 69,825 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 375,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.