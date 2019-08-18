As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Position by $13.87 Million; Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.04 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 119,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 9,207 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161,000, down from 129,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.28 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 203,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 437,461 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91 million, down from 641,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 194,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,591 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv reported 15,824 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 337,544 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 0.04% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 601 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 22,762 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 252,424 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt has 0.17% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Crawford Counsel has 0.11% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 215,663 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W had bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc (Call) by 36,700 shares to 46,300 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (Call) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc (Call).

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Views on Taylor Morrison, Signature Bank, Zebra Technologies, SM Energy, BB&T – Barron’s” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cordasco Networks stated it has 125 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 832,369 shares. 2,350 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Assocs. Anchorage Cap Grp Lc has invested 14.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Capital Mngmt Associates Ny reported 6,000 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 400 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 290,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,115 are held by Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Co. 46,695 were accumulated by Mathes Co. Advisors holds 0.56% or 6,940 shares. Duff Phelps Management Co accumulated 100,539 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 1.67M shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 55,092 shares in its portfolio.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,316 shares to 337,953 shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 42,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019.