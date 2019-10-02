As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $4.68 Million; Bollard Group Lowered Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $776,808; Stock Value Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 68,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 249,004 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, down from 317,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table)

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 21,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 625,413 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.57M, down from 646,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 2.59M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 78.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Mgmt Inc owns 3,220 shares. 500 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsr. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 351,467 shares. Freshford Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 827,759 shares or 9.53% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.27% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 46,681 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 28,320 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.29% or 7,630 shares in its portfolio. Key Gru (Cayman) holds 0.07% or 11,600 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 79,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wafra accumulated 125,110 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 4,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc stated it has 55 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 7,481 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc Inc.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 89,350 shares to 501,267 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 113,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.27 million for 25.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

