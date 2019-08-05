As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Raised Position by $6.80 Million; Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $2.83 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.39 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 112,134 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 568,655 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.04% or 356,227 shares. New York-based Electron Capital Partners has invested 11.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 166,899 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, State Street has 0.14% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 13.87M shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 1.44 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.08% or 3,400 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs Inc has 2.17% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Weiss Multi holds 0.23% or 72,500 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.19% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,372 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,792 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 950 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 14,049 shares to 14,309 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 314,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,300 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

