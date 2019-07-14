As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Cut by $3.11 Million Its Stake; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $543,816

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 181,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 17.32 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 331,151 shares to 452,945 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 15,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,501 shares, and cut its stake in Medequities Rlty Tr Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Stocks Are Falling Today With Lower Oil Prices – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

