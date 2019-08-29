As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $31.30 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Crosslink Capital Has Decreased by $11.31 Million Its Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 460,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33M, down from 12.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 994,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $198.2. About 837,963 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Ent Financial Services has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 1.70M shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt owns 55,170 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Amer Century Inc reported 0.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ftb Advsr invested in 254 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 29,429 shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 832,369 shares. 39,145 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.33M shares. American Int, a New York-based fund reported 9,146 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 71,146 are held by D E Shaw &. Hudock Capital Grp Lc holds 119 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $35.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 45,977 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 4,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 109 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 0% stake. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Company has 2,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 361,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 170,989 were accumulated by Bluestein R H. Oppenheimer Co Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Violich Management holds 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,122 shares. Kbc Nv holds 78,549 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 183.52 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.