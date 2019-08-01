As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Holder Nokota Management LP Has Cut by $54.53 Million Its Stake; Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Aramark (ARMK) as Share Value Rose

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 801,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 893,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.09M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 1.00M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 99,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.29M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 738,532 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 108.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caxton Assoc LP invested in 15,500 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,630 shares. Franklin Resource owns 74,534 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 1.05% or 90,500 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 347,255 are owned by Farmstead Capital Mngmt. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 13,632 shares. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.23% or 119,270 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3G Capital Prns Limited Partnership owns 1.08M shares or 8.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Management Co has 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 32,319 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 19,044 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 1,786 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 440,775 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares to 597,931 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

