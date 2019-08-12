As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Lifted Its Position by $1.70 Million; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $15.12 Million as Shares Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 189,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.75 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 194,878 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 418,442 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.