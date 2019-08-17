As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Its Stake; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While De Burlo Group Trimmed Its Stake by $3.00 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 97,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 322,143 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 224,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table)

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 154,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 74,500 shares to 132,500 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.