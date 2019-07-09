As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Position by $20.40 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Increased Position by $458,590

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 172.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 868,668 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 957,120 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,413 shares to 4,403 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 12,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,194 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 77.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.