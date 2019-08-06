As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Its Stake; General Electric Com (GE) Holding Held by Meyer Handelman Co

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in General Electric Corp Com (GE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in General Electric Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 68.43 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 157.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 12,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 3.64M shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares to 628,998 shares, valued at $70.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,579 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (NYSE:MRO) by 134,546 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power (Put) (NYSE:AEP) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

