As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Kensico Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $31.30 Million; Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Stake Maintained by Professional Advisory Services Inc

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 460,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33M, down from 12.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.44 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares to 114,995 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,991 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67 million for 74.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.