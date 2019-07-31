As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Holder 13D Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.45 Million; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.27 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.90 million shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 76,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 391,016 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, down from 467,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 791,081 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 16,700 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $165.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 353,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airline sector preps for big earnings week – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Airline stocks dragged down as Boeing 737 Max groundings sully earnings reports – MarketWatch” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.07M for 6.81 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares to 391,870 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).