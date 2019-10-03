As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased by $1.77 Million Its Stake; Addenda Capital Has Boosted Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $6.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 71,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 364,581 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.01 million, up from 293,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 296,119 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 26,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 6,228 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426,000, down from 32,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 695,676 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,697 shares to 4,197 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp by 43,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Farmstead Capital Lc has 35% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 197,255 shares. Proshare Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 12,358 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 492,463 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bancorp reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 184 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 5,116 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Korea has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 76,900 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 18,578 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 4,035 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New England Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.43% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 77.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,357 shares to 62,459 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 9,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,658 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).