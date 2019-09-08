As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Raised Its Position by $6.80 Million; South State Has Cut Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding by $899,640; Market Valuation Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS

South State Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 10,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 27,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 37,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,000 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 0.05% or 189,825 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 525,456 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 1,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 316,507 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 546,333 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.01% or 14,729 shares in its portfolio. Beck Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.07% or 63,217 shares. Peoples Ser Corporation stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 680,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 6,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc invested in 2.17 million shares. The New York-based Jefferies Grp has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors LP reported 910,403 shares stake. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.11% or 11,330 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,471 shares. Nomura holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 112,637 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 0.54% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 190,211 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.75% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Beutel Goodman & reported 0.5% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Conning reported 73,388 shares stake. Monroe Bank Mi owns 4,656 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dt Investment Prns Ltd Liability owns 42,282 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.26% stake. 806,127 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hartford Financial Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $936.04M for 6.97 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.