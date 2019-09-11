As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Has Upped by $6.80 Million Its Position; Coho Partners LTD Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Trimmed by $104.26 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 1.03M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 1.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moore Management LP holds 0.79% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio. 200 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt. 926,786 are held by Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability Corporation. Bluestein R H & holds 1.2% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 322,143 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 257,623 shares stake. 99,410 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 27,810 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 88,397 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 20,375 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Invests Lc has 4,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 9,071 shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12,326 shares to 484,827 shares, valued at $145.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 866,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).