As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Raised Position; Electronic Arts Com (EA) Share Price Declined While Vision Capital Management Lowered Holding by $506,313

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 5.53M shares traded or 36.21% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 783,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.90M, up from 911,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 3.03M shares traded or 63.51% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

