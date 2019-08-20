As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased by $1.09 Million Its Position; Cullen Capital Management Holding In Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) Was Has Boosted

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 960,848 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 23,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 290,980 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 267,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 903,613 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 413,433 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 47,279 shares. Victory Incorporated reported 632,061 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 39,871 shares. Advisory stated it has 398,105 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 51,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Voya Invest Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 65,630 shares. Osborne Capital Mgmt Limited has 1.18% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 88,429 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 3.02 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Assetmark accumulated 1,997 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,397 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 728,800 shares. 299,402 are owned by Millennium Ltd Llc.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 28,040 shares to 127,290 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 42,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,720 shares, and cut its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF).

