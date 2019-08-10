As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $72.59 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased Its Encana (Put) (ECA) Stake by $6.40 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.17M, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 914,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 294,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,900 shares to 8.18M shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 167,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (Put) (NYSE:TRP) by 626,800 shares to 820,000 shares, valued at $36.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

