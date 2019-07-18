As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Systemax (SYX) Holding Has Increased by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70M, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.67. About 716,322 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 7,862 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG co. Tellurian lands first customer for export facility – Houston Business Journal” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cheniere Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 328,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

