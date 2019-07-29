As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Holder Baupost Group Has Lowered Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Cut Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, down from 517,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 6.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59 million, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 1.57M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.77 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $698.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 159 shares. New England Research And reported 0.19% stake. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1.33 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa owns 5,838 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 43 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambrian LP owns 17,580 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 2,350 shares. Bessemer Grp has 75,278 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 19,309 were reported by Raymond James Services Advisors Inc. Oppenheimer Co reported 0.02% stake. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.17 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 6,782 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natixis stated it has 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 0.93% or 175,241 shares. Fayez Sarofim Comm accumulated 14,906 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank &, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,465 shares. Kistler holds 8,888 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ally Finance has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 8,616 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.07% or 74,412 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beech Hill Advisors owns 67,573 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 5.41% stake. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Co holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3,024 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.11% or 28,221 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.