As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Position; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Value Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Increased by $7.29 Million Its Holding

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 74,172 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 75,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.99M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 31,812 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 140,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 408,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.15% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Da Davidson And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Frontier Capital Mngmt Commerce holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 431,415 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 5,798 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,576 shares. Scholtz & Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,585 shares. Sei Invs Communications invested 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 0.01% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 10.86 million shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 8,473 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 680 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

