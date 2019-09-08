As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Boosted Its Holding by $11.63 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Its Stake by $3.25 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 171,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 7.14M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 1.59 million shares. Nicholas Prns LP reported 0.34% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 797,101 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amer Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 788,365 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 239,847 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc invested 0.28% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Architects holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.54% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 547,660 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 395,712 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 4.74M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 30,600 shares. Nokomis Cap Ltd Co owns 292,000 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt owns 37,208 shares. Westfield Cap Management Company LP invested 0.41% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 263 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 392,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,398 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service invested in 264,300 shares. 12,050 were reported by Loews. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp owns 4,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 28,983 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 3,999 shares. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Somerset Group Lc holds 17,214 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 1.32M shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt invested in 1.58% or 55,170 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,194 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cohen & Steers Inc owns 0.38% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.02M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 5,718 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 257,623 shares or 0.01% of the stock.