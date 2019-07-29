As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, 13D Management Cut Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $982,554 as Share Price Declined

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 3,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,774 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, down from 86,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.85 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 49,485 shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 440,460 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 1.92% or 141,434 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 763,531 shares. 7,237 are held by Smithfield Trust. Synovus Fincl has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,512 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Veritable LP stated it has 15,349 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 491,672 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 8,742 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.66% or 17,408 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 277,665 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,428 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 22,416 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares to 534,520 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 110.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,904 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 19,309 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc holds 134,353 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,600 shares. Moreover, Anchor Bolt LP has 7.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.35M shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 400 shares. Andra Ap reported 53,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). International Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 10,284 are owned by Roosevelt Investment.