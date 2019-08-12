As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $72.59 Million; Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $2.33 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 4.31M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.17M, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84 million shares to 44.39 million shares, valued at $251.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 15,190 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.08% or 5,718 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 203 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 2.19 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 148,307 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fmr Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Clearbridge Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP invested in 5.02% or 4.67M shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 37,972 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 257,623 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 80,093 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 39,871 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Lc has 39,188 shares. 851,870 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 152,733 shares to 660,817 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.