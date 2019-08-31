As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dalton Investments Has Lowered Stake by $7.46 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Its Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 109,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 93,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 202,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 609,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.81M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 872,817 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65,630 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 228,632 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.93% or 37,972 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 11,132 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nbw Capital Limited Co owns 119,270 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc invested in 13,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 1.33M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scholtz And Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 802 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 104 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.05% or 93,285 shares in its portfolio.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 547,060 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 114,948 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $149.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 388,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 11,343 were accumulated by Group One Trading L P. Dupont Capital holds 0.05% or 32,414 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.14% or 51,434 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 104,354 shares stake. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Family Firm reported 0.19% stake. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 8,308 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 20,788 shares.