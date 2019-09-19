As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Advent International Has Raised Its Stake; Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $61.60 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 10.76M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.45M, up from 8.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.78 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought 18,800 shares worth $513,259.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares to 498,815 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 5.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

