As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Linscomb & Williams Lowered by $741,200 Its Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Lowered Position by $322,000

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.79M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.07M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

