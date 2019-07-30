As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Stake by $95.20 Million; Hill International (HIL) Stock Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised by $326,732 Its Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 28,417 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 1.07M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 39,276 shares to 461,864 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 31,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,609 shares, and cut its stake in Nat Gas Services (NYSE:NGS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.85 million activity. $28,875 worth of stock was bought by Sgro David on Thursday, May 16. Weintraub Todd E also bought $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,969 are owned by Laurion Mgmt Lp. Creative Planning holds 0% or 108,500 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.53 million shares. Petrus Tru Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 47,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 122,397 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 620,815 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 749,983 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 246,145 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 40,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0% or 53,957 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 629,599 shares. Adirondack & Mngmt has 265,326 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.62 million for 108.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.