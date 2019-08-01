As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Flippin Bruce & Porter Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 1.79M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 183,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, up from 169,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 10.22M shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 6,175 shares. Cap Innovations Limited Liability Com reported 1.23% stake. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Com has 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 32,319 shares. Cwh Cap reported 55,170 shares. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 19,000 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 200 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 30,700 are owned by Shufro Rose And Company Llc. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 313,611 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.02% or 525,456 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.05% or 851,870 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd invested in 6,139 shares. Boston holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 23,784 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 328,062 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).