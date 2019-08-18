As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Stake; As Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Stock Price Declined, Walleye Trading Has Upped by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 85.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 116,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 251,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 135,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 882,353 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,321 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 911,919 shares. Axa accumulated 58,334 shares. Cypress Limited (Wy) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 400 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 43,768 are held by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 104 shares stake. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 55,294 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Td Asset stated it has 14,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zimmer Prtnrs LP has 2.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 145,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,520 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR).